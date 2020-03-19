2nd Connecticut resident dies from coronavirus

A 91-year-old Connecticut man who was hospitalized with the coronavirus has died, becoming the state’s second victim of the virus, a local official announced.

The New Haven Register reports that New Canaan Councilman Steve Karl announced the death at a Town Council meeting Wednesday night, asking for a moment of silence as the meeting was about to adjourn.

A man in his 80s who had been a resident of a Ridgefield assisted living facility died Wednesday at Danbury Hospital, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

