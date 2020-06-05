2nd coronavirus testing site planned for Cape Cod; museum reopens

BOSTON (AP) — Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that it will open a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site for the region.

The second site will open “in the very near future” on the Falmouth Hospital campus, Michael Lauf, the organization’s president and CEO, said during a Thursday conference call with local politicians, the Cape Cod Times reports.

Cape Cod Healthcare currently operates a drive-thru testing site at Cape Cod Community College in conjunction with the county and local fire departments. It will loosen its testing criteria to include individuals outside the umbrella of the health care organization, Lauf said.

“We’re going to now test everyone that needs a test on the Cape regardless if they have an affiliated physician or not,” Lauf said.

HANCOCK SHAKER VILLAGE OPENS

After weeks of virtual visits with Hancock Shaker Village’s newborns animals, the public now has the opportunity to visit calves, lambs, goats and piglets in person.

The living history museum in Pittsfield opened Thursday with limited hours and access, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

The popular baby animals exhibit, originally scheduled to open April 11, is being held in newly constructed outdoor pens and fenced-in areas.

Guests are being asked to stay 10 feet apart and admission for a specific time is by reservation only. The museum’s buildings remain closed.

