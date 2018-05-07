2nd degree murder warrant issued in death of Vermont woman

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department says a second-degree murder warrant has been issued for the man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a South Burlington home.

Police have expanded their search for 36-year-old Leroy Headley to the Cape Cod region of Massachusetts where he is known to have extensive family connections.

The victim, 33-year-old Anako “Anette” Lumumba, was found dead in her home Thursday evening. Police were alerted to the case after one of Headley’s relatives went into the Falmouth, Massachusetts, police department and said Headley had told him he’d shot his girlfriend.

Headley is believed to be armed and dangerous, but South Burlington police say there is no imminent threat to the community.