2nd man arrested in connection with Methuen bar brawl

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a second person in connection with a bar brawl in Methuen over the weekend.

Steve Grady, 36, is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for his involvement in the fight that broke out early Sunday morning during a watch UFC watch party at the Brickhouse Tavern, police say.

Another individual, Carey Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday on charges including mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for his involvement in the melee, according to police.

Grady will be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)