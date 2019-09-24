2nd man charged in killing outside Everett bar

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing assault and firearm charges after another Everett man was shot to death outside a bar Sept. 21, joining a New Hampshire man who has been charged with murder, officials said.

David Landry, 30, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and possession of a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting death of Jarrod Harris, 43. Landry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Oct. 1.

Charles Demos, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire, has already been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Demos got into a fight with Harris after they and other people left the Karma Lounge shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21. During the fight, officials say, Demos went to a car parked nearby and got a firearm, chasing Harris while firing the gun multiple times and striking Harris twice.

