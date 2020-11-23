2nd man charged in Worcester shooting that left 17-year-old dead

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester last month.

Diomar Lopez Carrasco, 23, of Spencer, was arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on 500 Park Ave. on Oct 24, police said.

This comes after Messiah Amankwah, 18, of Worcester, was arrested last week on a murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Worcester police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)