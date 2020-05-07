2nd Medford nursing home reports deadly coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A second nursing in Medford has reported a spike in coronavirus-related deaths with 24 elderly residents passing away from the disease.

As of Thursday, 67 residents and 29 staffers at Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to the two dozen deaths, a spokesperson for Genesis Healthcare confirmed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the families of those residents that passed away,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Genesis Healthcare also operates Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford, where 54 residents have died from COVID-19. Another 115 residents have tested positive, as well as 46 staffers.

At the Courtyard Nursing Care Center, the average age of the residents who passed away was said to be over 85 years old.

