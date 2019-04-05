2nd parent to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A second parent plans to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Gordon Caplan of Connecticut is accused of paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct answers on his daughter’s ACT test.

Caplan says his daughter has not applied to schools yet and did not know what he did.

In a statement Friday, Caplan said: “I apologize not only to my family, friends, colleagues, and the legal bar, but also to students everywhere who have been accepted to college through their own hard work.”

Earlier this week, Peter Jan Sartorio said he planned to plead guilty. He was accused of paying $15,000 to have someone correct his daughter’s ACT test.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)