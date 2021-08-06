WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing a Massachusetts man nearly five years ago during a home invasion and then setting the house on fire with people still inside.

Jose Crespo, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury on Thursday of first-degree murder, arson and other charges in the Dec. 3, 2016 death of Kevin Cabrera-Soto, 24, in Fitchburg, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Sentencing, at which he faces a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole, is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Crespo is the second person sent to prison in the case. Ramon Millan, also of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to second-degree murder.

The trial was the first murder trial in Worcester Superior Court in about 16 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crespo and Millan wanted to rob the Fitchburg home because they saw the victim in a video posing with thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said.

They beat Cabrera-Soto to death then set the house on fire with his girlfriend and 7-year-old son still inside. They both escaped.

The defendants stole about $2,400.

Crespo’s defense had argued that the girlfriend’s identification of the suspects was unreliable.

