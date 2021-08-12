(WHDH) — Tens of millions of families across America will receive a second child tax credit payment on Friday.

The payments were approved in March when President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law. The first round of payments totaling $15 billion went out on July 15.

Friday’s payments will give families up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one ages 6 through 17

Eligible families can receive up to $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 and up to $3,000 for each one age 6 to 17.

Experts say the payments have already eased some economic hardships brought on by the pandemic.

Additional payments will be sent out in September, October, November, and December.

The child tax credit is only in effect for 2021.

The next Advanced Child Tax Credit payment arrives this Friday, August 13. Families can now receive their monthly payments faster by adding or updating banking and direct deposit information through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. https://t.co/DR61DZyV0s — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 11, 2021

