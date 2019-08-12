2nd suspect arraigned in killing of 74-year-old Mattapan woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four months after the deadly shooting of a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan, another suspect has been arraigned.

Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Monday on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Eleanor Maloney died in the shooting, which injured her grandson and one other person.

This is the second arrest made in connection with the homicide.

