MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the beating death of a man at a park in New Hampshire last month, police announced Tuesday.

Brandon McNeil, 31, is facing a charge of second-degree assault in the death of 57-year-old Brian Berlo, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to Victory Park in Manchester on the evening Sept. 30 found Berlo unconscious and unresponsive. He died days later at Elliot Hospital.

McNeil is believed to have been involved in the assault that led to Berlo’s death, police said.

Berlo’s cause of death was determined to be “blunt head trauma” and the manner of death was homicide

Brandon Gomez, 26, has since been arraigned on a charge of first-degree assault.

Police noted that additional charges could be brought against both suspects.

An investigation remains ongoing.

