HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of a Hartford woman who was an unintended target when she was shot while cooking dinner in her home last month.

City police announced Monday that Edwin Roman, 24, was arrested Saturday in North Haven. He was returned to Hartford and charged with murder, murder conspiracy and gun crimes in the June 9 death of 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova.

Cordova was shot in the head when people outside the house opened fire during what police said was a dispute over a stolen dirt bike. An arrest warrant says Roman, 21-year-old Omar Reyes and a third man confronted the alleged thieves behind Cordova’s home and there was a shootout. One of the guns was similar to an AK-47, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Roman has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. He was detained on $2 million bail pending an expected court appearance Monday.

Reyes was arrested in Puerto Rico on June 22. He was charged with murder and other crimes and remains detained on $1 million bail. Reyes is represented by the public defenders’ office, which said Monday that it has not yet assigned an attorney for him.

