2nd suspect charged in Lowell homicide

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut man is set to face a judge on Monday after he was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a deadly home invasion in Lowell, officials say.

Jeffrey Puryear, 24, was arrested on a charge of armed assault in a dwelling in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Saro Mann Thursday on Walker Street, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Samundi Cobb, 41, of Lowell was arraigned on Friday in Lowell District Court on the same charges. He is currently being held without bail.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion about 2:40 a.m. on Thursday helped paramedics rush Mann to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation uncovered a safe and video game console in Cobb’s trash that authorities believe he took from Mann’s apartment, Ryan said.

The investigation into Mann’s death is active and ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

