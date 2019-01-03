2nd suspect in downtown Providence homicide apprehended

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man shot while sitting in a car in downtown Providence on the day after Christmas.

Walter Kpan was held without bail after an initial court appearance Thursday on charges including first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 death of 31-year-old David Long. He did not enter a plea.

Police say Long was in the passenger’s seat of a stopped car on Fountain Street when he was shot at about 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the city’s 11th homicide victim of the year.

Police say a witness identified the 31-year-old Kpan, of North Providence, from a photo lineup.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Pofinima Mabuo Gweama Jr., of Pawtucket, was previously held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)