2nd suspect in Lowell home invasion ordered held without bail

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The second suspect in connection with a deadly home invasion in Lowell was ordered held without bail Monday.

Jeffrey Puryear, 24, of Dracut, was arraigned on a charge of armed assault in a dwelling in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Saro Mann Thursday on Walker Street.

Samundi Cobb, 41, of Lowell was arraigned on Friday in Lowell District Court on the same charges. He is currently being held without bail.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion about 2:40 a.m. on Thursday helped paramedics rush Mann to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation uncovered a safe and video game console in Cobb’s trash that authorities believe he took from Mann’s apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

