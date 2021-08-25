A second teenager has been charged in connection with a dispute at a Connecticut mall that led to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Danbury police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Derek Sotelo was armed with a hammer when he went to the Danbury Fair Mall on Aug. 11 with a group of young people that confronted a rival group. A 14-year-old boy with the rival group fired a handgun once, shooting the girl in her upper chest. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Sotelo threatened the other group with the hammer. He was charged under an arrest warrant issued Tuesday with attempted assault, inciting to riot and other crimes.

It was not immediately clear if Sotelo has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer representing him in other pending criminal cases.

The 14-year-old shooter was charged with assault and gun crimes. His name is not being released because of juvenile offender laws, and details of his case are not public because it is being handled in juvenile court.

Police have said it was not clear if the girl was the intended target. The investigation is ongoing.

