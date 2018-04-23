GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The second suspect in the slayings of a 95-year-old Massachusetts man and his 77-year-old wife during an October 2016 home invasion is heading to trial.

Jury selection in the trial of Brittany Smith is scheduled to start Monday in Franklin Superior Court.

Smith, of Athol, faces murder charges in the deaths of 95-year-old Thomas Harty and his wife, Joanna Fisher. Both were stabbed and beaten in their Orange home. Fisher died several weeks later.

Prosecutors say Smith and her boyfriend, Joshua Hart, wanted to steal a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts to avoid charges in unrelated cases. Hart was convicted earlier this month.

Smith has pleaded not guilty.

Smith’s attorney has not spoken publicly about the case but in court has questioned how some evidence was obtained.

