BOSTON (WHDH) - A second person has died following a double shooting in Dorchester last week as police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Franklin Hill Avenue on Saturday found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead that day. A second victim has since died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)