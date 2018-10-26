2nd victim in NH double shooting dies

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old woman shot Sunday in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire has died, officials said Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a single-family home at 10 Lakeview Drive around 9 p.m. found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean J. Rondeau announced Monday.

Kris Dube, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dube’s girlfriend, Kathleen Moran, 36, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, officials announced Friday.

The medical examiner performed autopsies on both Dube and Moran and determined that the manner of death for each was a homicide, officials say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the couple’s activities over the weekend is asked to call Sgt. Justin Rowe of the NH State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)