BOSTON (WHDH) - A winning lottery ticket with a $3.25 million prize was sold in the Bay State on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The prize was won on a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021” ticket sold at Hi Lo Gas Rt 18 in East Bridgewater.

The prize marks the largest won on a ticket in the state since March 15, when a $1 million prize was on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Belmont.

A total of 11 winning lottery tickets with a prize of $100,000 or more were sold in Massachusetts last week.

