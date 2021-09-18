BOSTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $3.4 million in federal grants to work on ending youth homelessness.

The funding is part of $142 million being awarded nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

Communities getting help from the grant will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies, and other partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness.

