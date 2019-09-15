$3.6 million for bicycle, pedestrian infrastructure

SWANTON, Vt. (AP) — A total of $3.6 million in grants will go toward improving bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in communities around Vermont.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s office says this year’s projects include a shared-use path to complete a missing link in South Burlington; sidewalks in Moretown; and a sidewalk to provide safe access to the high school in Swanton.

The governor’s office says about $3.3 million federal money will fund the larger projects and $300,000 in state funding will go to 10 small improvement projects that address critical safety needs for pedestrian crossings and filling sidewalk gaps.

Scott says “improvements to the bike and pedestrian infrastructure around the state help communities modernize, and become more livable and affordable.”

