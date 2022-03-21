BOSTON (WHDH) - A total of 11 winning lottery tickets with a prize of $100,000 or more were sold in Massachusetts last week.

Three of the winning tickets had a prize of $650,000, while the other eight winners had a prize of $100,000.

The winnings tickets were as follows:

  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at Shaw’s in East Weymouth
  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at Providence & Ballard in Worcester
  • $650,000 prize won on “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” ticket sold at V&D Variety in Auburn
  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at Star Market in Dedham
  • $650,000 prize won on “4M Brilliant Titanium” ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Peabody
  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at Dracut Town Variety in Dracut
  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Worcester
  • $100,000 prize won on “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket sold at McSheffrey’s in Woburn
  • $650,000 prize won on “$4,000,000 Spectacular” ticket sold at Central Convenience in Somerville
  • $100,000 prize won on “$100,000 Winter Winnings” ticket sold at Circle K in Middleboro
  • $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold at Flamingo Market in Attleboro

