YORK, Maine (WHDH) – A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of New England Monday morning, officials said.

The epicenter was pinpointed 10 kilometers southeast of York Harbor, Maine, in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)