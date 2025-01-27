YORK, Maine (WHDH) – A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of New England Monday morning, officials said.

The epicenter was pinpointed 10 kilometers southeast of York Harbor, Maine, in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

