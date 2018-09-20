JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WHDH) — Several car crashes closed down parts of Interstate 55 in Jefferson County, Missouri Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said approximately 31 vehicles were involved.

The crashes happened about a quarter-mile apart, with one accident involving 19 vehicles.

The second involved nine vehicles and there were three vehicles caught in the third.

Seven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crashes.

