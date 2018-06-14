ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three men in New Hampshire have been accused of abducting and beating another man before he was able to escape and call for help.

Police said they received a call that the 21-year-old man was forced into a vehicle in Rochester, but was able to break a window and flee on Wednesday night. Police said they do not believe it was a random act. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police arrested three men on kidnapping and assault charges. One also faced drug charges. Two men are from Rochester and the third is from Laconia.

All three faced arraignment Thursday.

