PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say three men face federal charges accusing them of shipping large amounts of the powerful opioid fentanyl from Providence to Massachusetts.

The Providence Journal reports that police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 4 kilograms of fentanyl, with a street value of more than $1 million, at a Providence apartment last week following a three-week undercover investigation.

Police say the drugs were being packaged for shipment to Lawrence, Massachusetts, and other surrounding cities and towns.

Officials say Providence has emerged as a center for illegal heroin and fentanyl trafficking from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

Two of the men arrested were from Providence and a third was a Dominican national.

