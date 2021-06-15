BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people were displaced following a house fire in Dorchester late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 61 Shepton St. around 11:15 p.m. found flames coming from the 2-and-a-half-story building.

There were no reported injuries but three adults and three children were displaced from their home.

The fire resulted in about $275,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

