NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a 3-alarm blaze at an industrial building in Newburyport on Saturday morning, and while no one was hurt the fire caused $4 million in damage.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Bradford & Bigelow on Perkins Way shortly after 10:30 a.m. found heavy black smoke and flames shooting out of an array of solar panels on the roof of the building.

“We saw it coming from the roof so we climbed up the silo and the solar panels were just lighting up,” said employee Mike Croteau.

Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said a city DPW worker saw the fire and alerted employees. There were no reported injuries.

The roof and solar panels were destroyed, LeClaire said, and overall damage is estimated at $4 million. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials believe it may be due to mechanical error.

