WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm blaze tore through a popular pizza shop in Wakefield late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a report of a structure fire at 191 Albion Street just before 10 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from Pizza Express, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.

Upon arrival, the fire began to spread through the building and to the roof, Sullivan said. Firefighters eventually pulled down a suspended ceiling to gain access to the flames and the blaze was extinguished by 11 p.m.

Sullivan noted that one firefighter was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital with a knee a injury.

Damage to Pizza Express is estimated to exceed $100,000. The adjoining 7-Eleven suffered smoke damage and will be closed pending inspection by the Wakefield Board of Health.

Crews from Lynnfield, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Saugus, Stoneham, and Woburn assisted Wakefield firefighters at the scene.

“They worked hard under difficult conditions and kept a serious fire from extending to surrounding structures,” Sullivan said in a news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)