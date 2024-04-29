WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a three-alarm fire that engulfed a single-family home in Onset Monday afternoon, officials said.

At around 2:31 p.m., firefighters responded to a house at 85 Fearing St. for a blaze with flames threatening several homes nearby, the Onset Fire Department said in a statement.

Multiple fire crews and engines were called to the scene, with Chief Jeffrey Osswald transmitting a third alarm at 2:43 p.m., bringing the total of firefighters at the house to around 50, according to the fire department.

Crews knocked down the fire in about an hour, and the blaze was declared out at 5:04 p.m., the department said.

No other information was immediately available Monday night.

