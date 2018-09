LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Lawrence are fighting yet another blaze as an apartment building goes up in smoke on Diamond Street Sunday.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes following Thursday’s gas line disaster were told they could return to their homes Sunday morning.

It is not clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

#Breaking in #Lawrence. Crews responding to a fire on Diamond St. it’s unclear at this point if it’s related to #gas situation there. More details in a minute from @Michael7News on #7news — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) September 16, 2018

