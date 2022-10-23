ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Rescue responded to and extinguished a 3-alarm fire in Andover Sunday, the fire chief confirmed.

Chief Michael Mansfield said fire crews responded to a report of a fire at 15 Somerset Drive at 12:13 p.m. They found heavy smoke and fire, and struck the second alarm for assistance. By 12:40 p.m., they struck a third alarm, as the fire had spread to the attic and the roof was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was provided by Lawrence, Tewksbury, North Andover, and Wilmington Fire Departments, and the fire was extinguished at 1:34 p.m.

Mansfield said the 9,500 square foot house was a “total loss” as it had sustained significant damage.

The three occupants were not home at the time of the fire. They are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)