DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Just after midnight Tuesday the Dracut Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on Pearl Street.

At the 12-unit building, firefighters found fire coming out of the front windows and front door of one unit, authorities said.

“After a report of a trapped occupant, crews struck second and third alarms,” the fire department said in a statement. “There was no occupant trapped in the affected unit, however many residents remained in the building when fire alarms first went off.”

The fire was “quickly knocked down” and firefighters helped 25 residents evacuate the structure safely. The fire was under control and all residents had left the building by 12:30 a.m.

One unit was left uninhabitable and two units neighboring the uninhabitable unit suffered smoke damage.

“Engine 3’s actions in taking care of the fire quickly and then helping residents leave the building were critical,” Chief Richard Patterson said in a statement. “We could be looking at a much different situation this morning without their quick work.”

The fire remains under investigation by Dracut Fire Department’s investigators.

