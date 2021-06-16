NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WHDH) — Three Amazon employees are facing charges after police say they stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from the fulfillment center in North Haven, Connecticut.

Amazon security and loss prevention staff launched an investigation in conjunction with North Haven police in early March following the discovery of inventory inconsistencies and potential thefts, authorities said.

Detectives conducted interviews with Amazon staff and reviewed surveillance video before obtaining arrest warrants for employees Teyska Miranda, Carlennys Matos-Romero, and Nelson Feliciano, according to North Haven police.

They were arrested Monday and Tuesday and are facing larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)