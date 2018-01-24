3 Andover H.S. boys’ hockey coaches on administrative leave

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Three coaches for the Andover High School boys’ hockey team are on administrative leave due to an investigation into their coaching practice.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad said he received information that certain coaching pracitces may have been used that are “not in the best interests of our student athletes.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and I am disheartened to hear of the allegations against members of our coaching staff,” said Conrad.

Among those on leave is the varsity head coach. Officials said none of the coaches are school staff members.

The hockey team was informed Wednesday morning and the district also sent a message home to parents of student athletes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)