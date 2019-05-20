3 armed robbery suspects arrested after man attacked outside Dartmouth motel

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three knife-wielding armed robbery suspects were arrested over the weekend after police say they attacked a man outside of a motel in Dartmouth.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the Capri Motel around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday found a 30-year-old Roxbury man lying on the ground in the parking lot, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

The victim, who was hospitalized after complaining of pain, told officers that he was assaulted with a knife by three individuals who robbed him of $100.

As officers were investigating the incident, they were called back to the motel around 3 p.m. when the suspects returned to the property.

Anilton Martins, 35, Matthew McDermott, 22, and Tiffany Morgado, 36, all of Fall River, were arrested on charges including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police say Morgado had five outstanding warrants. She is facing an additional charge of providing a false name to officers. McDermott had two outstanding warrants and was also charged with providing a false name.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

