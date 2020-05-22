3 arrested, 1 dead following double shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken into custody following a double shooting in Jamaica Plain that left one person dead and another wounded late Thursday night.

Officers responding to three ShotSpotter activations around 10 p.m. in the area of the Heath Street housing development found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

They were transported to area hospitals, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, one man fled on foot and discarded a firearm, according to Gross. He was taken into custody and during the apprehension, officers reportedly recovered two additional firearms from the suspect, whose name has not been released.

A second man fled the area on foot as officers rendered aid to the victims, Gross added. Police chased the suspect when a third person allegedly attempted to trip an officer.

Both suspects, whose names have not been released, were taken into custody. The second suspect who fled also was found with a firearm, Gross said.

“We’re not going to take that. So he’s locked up too and he deserves to be,” Gross said about the person who allegedly tried tripping an officer. “We come here to help and this is how we’re met?”

Emergency deployment teams were activated due to the hostile situation.

This marked the fourth homicide in six days for the city of Boston.

“It’s not even summertime yet and this is what we’ve been facing,” Gross said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the crime scene that people who commit violent crimes should be held accountable and not released from jail.

“If people are behaving in a way that do not allow our communities to be safe, I will make sure that you are held and you will not be released at all,” she said.

Gross added, “If people do not know what they’re doing in their jobs in protecting this city, they need to go. This is getting ridiculous and it’s dangerous.”

The double shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS as well as the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

