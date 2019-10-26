3 arrested, 1 sought after incident involving gun at Methuen HS football game leads to car chase

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing assault and gun charges and a fourth is being sought after an incident involving a gun at a high school football game in Methuen on Saturday led to a car chase that came to a crashing end after an officer was struck by the vehicle, officials said

An officer patrolling the gate of Nicholson Stadium during a football game between Lawrence and Methuen high schools around 3 p.m. followed a suspect after a witness reported that they had just displayed a gun, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon, Mayor James Jajuga and Superintendent Brandi Kwong said in a joint statement.

That’s when the suspect and three other people got in a gray Honda in the parking lot and drove away, striking the officer as he gave chase, officials said. The officer also said the driver pointed a gun at him as he sped away.

When the vehicle crashed on Larwchood Road, police say all four occupants fled on foot.

Three of them, including 19-year-old Anthony Rivera, of Lawrence, and two 17-year-old juveniles, were tracked down and arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect but do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Methuen Police Arrest Three Following Incident at High School Football Game https://t.co/x9J76o5Gfn pic.twitter.com/KGKrqojJWR — John Guilfoil PR (@GuilfoilPR) October 26, 2019

