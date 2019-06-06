3 arrested after 16-year-old shot in the face in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in Lawrence on Thursday, officials said.

Paramedics responding a reported shooting on Howard Street rushed the victim to Lawrence General Hospital before he was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

His condition has not been released.

Darling Magaring was arraigned in connection with the shooting on Friday.

Court documents allege one of the juveniles was caught on surveillance camera shooting the boy in the face.

Nancy Plonowski, a local nurse, says she heard the gunshots and went to help the victim, who she described as being gray in the face before paramedics arrived.

“When I saw him choking on his own blood and bleeding from the face, and I don’t know if I saw any bleeding on his shirt, I don’t know if he was shot in the heart, but I was almost afraid that the ambulance wouldn’t make it in time to save his life,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)