BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people faced charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Monday in connection with an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA said the attack left a man with a fractured nose and two cuts on his face on Jan. 25. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19 of Boston; Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester; and Sidney Amaral, 23 of Cambridge were later arrested and arraigned, according to the DA.

The DA said the MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the incident around 7:27 p.m. The injured man told police that two men and one woman approached him between the Broadway and South Station Red Line stops and tried to take his bag. The man told police that the group punched and kicked him and attacked him with a knife and a taser after he did not release the bag, according to the DA.

The DA said police arrested suspects in and around Harvard Square on Thursday and Friday after capturing MBTA video of them fleeing South Station.

Monae Sampson, Burns and Amaral have all been charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery and one count of assault to rob. Authorities had identified a fourth suspect as of Tuesday afternoon and linked him to a separate attack and robbery that took place on Jan. 12. Bryan Fitzpatrick, 19, of Boston has been arrested and arraigned on charges linked to the Jan. 12 incident after the DA said he and two others attacked and robbed Green Line passengers.

Fitzpatrick is currently being held in lieu of bail following a court appearance after the Jan. 12 incident. The DA said Fitzpatrick will be arraigned at a later date on new charges linked to the Jan. 25 incident.

Samson was ordered held in lieu of bail on Monday with orders to stay away from the T and her co-defendants, according to the DA. Burns was held on bail with the same conditions. Amaral’s bail was revoked for 90 days due to open cases.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the Jan. 25 and Jan. 12 incidents “terrifying experiences for the victims.”

“These two incidents are deplorable violations of public rights and public trusts,” Hayden said. “Thousands of people depend on public transportation for work and recreation every day of the year. They have the expectation, as well they should, to ride trains and buses without fear of being victimized or brutalized,” Hayden said.

