3 arrested after Boston police foil broad daylight break-in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three suspected burglars were arrested Wednesday after Boston police caught them inside a home they had broken into in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 30 Mozart St. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress about 1 p.m. found a basement door that had been forced open and three burglars inside, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police later identified the intruders as Abdirahmaan Ali, 19, of Jamaica Plain, Hamza Jeilani, 18, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old man from Dorchester.

They were all taken into custody after officers spoke with a witness who said one of the suspects had kicked in the door moments earlier, police said.

Ali and Jeilani will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on a charge of breaking and entering. The 17-year-old suspect is slated to appear in West Roxbury Juvenile Court.

No additional details were available.

