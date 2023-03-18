MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three arrests were made early Saturday morning after a police chase ended in a front yard in Milton, state police said.

Troopers who tired to stop a car on Route 24 in Brockton gave chase when the suspect refused to stop, according to state police. After deploying stop sticks, the vehicle came to a stop in a yard at 68 Trout Brook Ave., police said.

All five occupants bailed out of the vehicle and ran as Troopers converged on the vehicle.

Troopers apprehended three of the five occupants: a 16-year-old Brockton girl, a 17-year-old Dorchester boy, and Hildo Pina-Vaz, an 18-year-old male from Roxbury. They were each charged with motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace.

The other two occupants were not located.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)