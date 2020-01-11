3 arrested after driver flees with Springfield police officer holding onto car

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested in Springfield early Saturday morning after police say a driver fled a traffic stop with an officer still holding onto the vehicle.

Officers conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. near Spring and Taylor streets spotted the vehicle and asked the driver to stop the car get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver refused and sped away with the officer still holding onto the car, according to police.

After the officer freed himself and returned to his police cruiser, he began pursuing the car, which crashed on Springfield Street near Baystate, police said.

One of the suspects was stuck in the vehicle and the other two tried to run but were stopped by police. The third suspect had to be extricated.

A loaded gun was found inside the car and the suspects were placed under arrest, police said.

Arraignment information was not immediately released.

The driver refused to get out of the car and sped away with an officer still holding onto the car. The officer was able to free himself and return to his cruiser to begin pursuing the car. The driver ultimately crashed his car on Springfield St. near Baystate. (2/3) — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) January 11, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)