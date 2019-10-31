3 arrested after drug bust yields enough fentanyl to ‘kill entire population’ of state ‘many times over’

(WHDH) — Three men are facing drug charges after a recent bust ended with the seizure of more than 40 pounds of fentanyl — a haul one official likened to a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Federal and local authorities in Dayton, Ohio, on Oct. 21 arrested Shamar Davis, 31, Anthony Franklin, 30, and Grady Jackson, 37, on charges including possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came after investigators gathered evidence indicating the men were allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

As part of the investigation, agents reportedly seized more than 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000 in cash.

“Twenty kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost added, “The quantity of fentanyl, in this case, amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction.”

An investigation is ongoing.

