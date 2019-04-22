3 arrested after Hull traffic stop reveals heroin, fentanyl, marijuana

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts men are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hull revealed heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver on George Washington Boulevard about 10:45 p.m. stopped the vehicle on Hull Shore Drive and arrested the driver, Giovanni Cruz, 19, of Belmont, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

The passengers, Tomas Martinez, 24, of Dorchester, and Raphy Veras, 19, of Quincy, were arrested after an inventory of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 41.8 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 224 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and an item known as a “slim jim” that can be used to open locked car doors.

All three were arrested on charges of trafficking heroin over 36 grams, possession heroin with intent to distribute, possessing heroin, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing a burglarious instrument.

All three are expected to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

