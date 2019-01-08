3 arrested after shooting in McDonald’s parking lot in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are under arrest after a man was wounded in a shooting at a McDonald’s parking lot in Methuen after the sale of two car doors took a violent turn Monday night, police said.

Yolanda Hernandez, 42, of Lawrence, was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on a charge of assault and battery and accessory after the fact. She was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Henry Infante, 42, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Dionviles Mejia, 18, of Lawrence, charged at a detective conducting further investigation and assaulted him, police say.

The assault caused a minor injury to a detective’s hand and was taken into custody, according to police.

Mejia was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

Officers responding to the Haverhill Street restaurant around 11 p.m. found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

The victim was trying to sell two car doors he had listed online when he was approached by about 10 men who got out of three cars, took the doors, and got into a scuffle with the victim, Solomon said.

Although 11 rounds were fired, the victim, who was with his wife, was hit twice and stumbled into the McDonald’s, where someone helped him until paramedics arrived at the restaurant.

He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Infante initially fled the scene with Hernandez, who allegedly assaulted the victim’s wife.

Hernandez was arrested early Tuesday morning while Infante managed to evade capture until Tuesday night.

