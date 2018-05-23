3 arrested after shooting in Merrimack, New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after a shooting in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The shooting happened near the boat ramp on Mill Street just after 6 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in Burlington, where their condition is unknown.

Police said the gunman, Jackson Crawford, was later spotted walking down Daniel Webster Highway with two other people. All three were arrested.

Police did not say if a gun was recovered.

