3 arrested, at least 1 sought in connection with multi-town motor vehicle theft ring

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested and at least one other is being sought in connection with a multi-town investigation surrounding a motor vehicle theft ring.

Hanover, Sharon, Braintree and North Attleboro police departments, along with Massachusetts State Police, launched an investigation into a suspected Rhode Island-based auto theft crew believed to be responsible for thefts of vehicles, as well as tires and rims from vehicles, in several communities south of Boston, state police said.

Officers conducting surveillance in Dedham around 7 p.m. approached two suspect vehicles, an Audi and a Chevrolet Suburban. The cars drove away but state police say they did not actively pursue either vehicle.

Both cars crashed separately in Sharon, one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street, according to state police.

The suspects fled on foot but one man was reportedly located nearby by a Sharon police K-9 unit.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with undisclosed injuries before being taken to the state police Foxborough barracks for booking.

State police troopers and Sharon police officers searching for additional suspects located a Jeep Compass outside Sharon High School around 8:20 p.m.

When authorities approached the vehicle, it drove away and got onto Route 95 southbound with police in pursuit, state police said.

The Jeep crashed near exit 4 in North Attleboro and the suspects allegedly fled on foot.

An “exhaustive” multi-agency search overnight led to the arrest of two more suspects, whose names have not been released, according to state police. They were also booked at the state police Foxborough barracks.

Several vehicles were reportedly recovered during the overnight incidents.

